FREEZING FOG: Poor visibility/black ice for the Friday AM drive in Tri-Cities, Yakima

TRI-CITIES- A Freezing Fog Advisory has been extended until 2pm for the Mid-Columbia Basin.

The Tri-Cities and Yakima Valley have seen pockets of dense fog creating visibilities under 0.25 miles.

Temperatures are below freezing in many valley locations. Watch for black ice on the morning commute. The First Alert Weather Team is expecting the fog to linger until the late morning hours or early afternoon. Mostly cloudy and cold conditions to finish the day. Fog returns to the forecast for Saturday morning.