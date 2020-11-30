A breezy Monday, gusts up to 40 MPH possible -Kristin

Happy Monday!

After freezing fog around parts of our area this morning, a cold front will bring more changes to the Pacific Northwest today. It’s already impacting the Cascades and eastern slopes with snow falling. There will be travel restrictions in our mountain passes early. Locally, there is a concern for freezing rain, mixing in with snow at times through at least 9AM. Give yourself plenty of extra time as you head to work! The wintry precipitation won’t last long today with sunshine returning by lunchtime into the afternoon. Look for highs today in the upper 40’s and low 50’s.

The wind will pick up behind the front with gusts at times up to 40 MPH. A Wind Advisory is in place for Kittitas county from 11AM until 7PM tonight with gusts up to 50 MPH possible.

The wind will die down this evening and tonight with more freezing fog developing for your Tuesday morning commute. With a high pressure system in place around the Pacific Northwest, it will remain relatively quiet. Each morning will feature freezing fog with some sunshine by afternoon. Turning colder with highs in the upper 30’s Wednesday into the upcoming weekend.