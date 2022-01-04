FREEZING FOG: Poor visibility and icy roads will impact the Tri-Cities, Yakima Tues. morning drive

A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect until 10am for portions of the Mid-Columbia, including Tri-Cities and Yakima.
Briana Bermensolo,
Posted:
by Briana Bermensolo

Microsoftteams Image 3

TRI-CITIES– A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect until 10am this morning for portions of the Mid-Columbia, including the cities of Tri-Cities, Prosser, Connell, Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish and Yakima. Visibility has been reduced to a quarter mile or less at times Tuesday morning as a result of dense fog.

Drivers should also watch for areas of ice from yesterday’s snow/refreeze event across Eastern Washington and Oregon. Bridges, overpasses and untreated roads will become very slick early Tuesday morning. Reminder: When driving through a combination of fog and snow/ice on the roads, slow down and use your low beam headlights.
Leave space between your car and the vehicle in front of you.

A full list of today’s weather alerts across the Northwest can be found here.

Fog Freezing Fog Advisory





COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
	


	

	

		

			
Report a Typo // Send us a News Tip