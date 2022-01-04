FREEZING FOG: Poor visibility and icy roads will impact the Tri-Cities, Yakima Tues. morning drive

TRI-CITIES– A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect until 10am this morning for portions of the Mid-Columbia, including the cities of Tri-Cities, Prosser, Connell, Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish and Yakima. Visibility has been reduced to a quarter mile or less at times Tuesday morning as a result of dense fog.

Drivers should also watch for areas of ice from yesterday’s snow/refreeze event across Eastern Washington and Oregon. Bridges, overpasses and untreated roads will become very slick early Tuesday morning. Reminder: When driving through a combination of fog and snow/ice on the roads, slow down and use your low beam headlights.

Leave space between your car and the vehicle in front of you.

A full list of today’s weather alerts across the Northwest can be found here.