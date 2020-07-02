Fresh Hop Ale Festival canceled

Hops growing in Yakima County, September, 2019

YAKIMA, Wash. — Another local festival falls to COVID-19.

With Yakima County still a coronavirus hot spot, organizers of the Fresh Hop Ale Festival have opted to cancel the 2020 event, originally scheduled for the first Saturday in October.

The festival is a non-profit that raises money for arts and science organizations in Yakima County.

In a statement on the organization’s website, Fresh Hop Group President Karl Vanevenhoven writes:

“We looked high and low for a way to hold this year’s festival, but in the end decided it was best to postpone to protect the health and safety of our sponsors, volunteers, vendors, and all our fabulous attendees.”

If you had a ticket for 2020, you can just bring it to next year’s festival. If you can’t make it in 2021, you can request a refund here.

