Fresh Hop Ale Festival requires negative COVID test or vaccination card

Ticket sales up after announcement, but volunteers dropping out

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Yakima County, organizers have announced new requirements for the Fresh Hop Ale Festival.

All visitors, vendors and volunteers must have either a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event or proof of full vaccination in order to get into the festival.

“We just really felt like it was the right thing to do at this point,” said Megan Nobbs, chairperson for the festival. “We don’t want to overwhelm our hospital systems.”

Nobbs said some people requested a refund after the decision was announced, but they also saw an increase in ticket sales for the event, which is taking place Saturday, Oct. 3.

“People that were on the fence are now like, ‘Oh, hey, I feel better about going,'” Nobbs said.

However, Nobbs said the festival has lost about a third of its volunteers since the announcement last week.

“Typically, we have anywhere between 600 and 650 volunteers throughout the weekend,” Nobbs said. “This year, we’re sitting at about 380. We definitely are looking for more volunteers if people are willing.”

Nobbs said volunteers get free admission to the event and are supporting a good cause; the festival is a nonprofit fundraiser that contributes about $100,000 to nonprofits in the community every year.

“It is a nonprofit fundraiser and I think people kind of forget that we’re raising funds for arts and science organizations around Yakima County,” Nobbs said.

Organizations can start applying for the grant funding in November and funding decisions are presented to the public in March. Previous grant recipients include area schools, Rod’s House, Yakima Valley Museum, the Seasons Performance Hall, Cowiche Canyon Conservancy and Sunrise Outreach Center.

“We really need people to come out and have a good time and buy merch and do all those fun things so that we can give back at the end of the day,” Nobbs said.

As part of their COVID precautions, the festival has moved from its usual venue on Yakima Avenue to the SOZO Sports complex to give attendees more room for physical distancing.

“We can spread out more,” Nobbs said. “It has more of a festival feel. People can bring blankets and chairs and hang out in the grass.”

Additionally, all festival attendees, vendors, volunteers and contractors must sign a liability waiver confirming they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms.

Per the statewide mask mandate for outdoor events with 500 people or more, everyone must wear a face mask at all times except while eating or drinking.

“To further reduce risk for those attending the festival, the Fresh Hop Group will NOT be selling tickets at the door,” the festival website said. “All tickets must be purchased prior to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 2nd. Anyone wanting to purchase tickets at the gate will be turned away.”

Anyone unable to meet the requirements can request a refund or to use their 2021 festival ticket in 2022 by sending an email to freshhopale2@gmail.com.

