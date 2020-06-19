Friday: 107 new COVID cases in Tri-Cities region

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The health district reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities region Friday — 59 in Benton County and 48 in Franklin County.

The total case count for the region is 2,452, with 1,325 cases in Benton County and 1,127 in Franklin County. The number of recoveries was not immediately available.

Seventy-three Benton County residents and 23 Franklin County residents have died of complications from the virus, a total of 96.

Seventy-five infected residents are hospitalized.

Benton and Franklin counties remain in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan. Both have submitted applications for Phase 2, which have been put on pause by the state Department of Health.

