Friday: 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities area

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area on Friday. One more resident has died of complications from the disease.

The health district says Benton County had 16 new cases, bringing its total to 4,623 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Franklin County had only six new cases, bringing its total case count to 4,354.

The death toll in Benton County remained at 117 and the death toll in Franklin County rose to 54.

As of Friday afternoon, 21 patients are hospitalized in the Tri-Cities area because of COVID-19.

Benton and Franklin counties remain in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.