Friday: 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities area

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Benton-Franklin Health District on Friday announced 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities region.

Health officials reported 11 cases in Benton County and 13 cases in Franklin County. There were no additional deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, Benton County has had 4,511 cases and 115 COVID-related deaths. Franklin County has had 4,242 cases and 53 COVID-related deaths.

As of Friday afternoon, 26 area residents are hospitalized because of the disease.

Benton and Franklin counties remain in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the COVID-19 dashboard on the health district’s website.