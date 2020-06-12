Friday: 68 new coronavirus cases, three more deaths in Tri-Cities area

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials announced 68 new coronavirus cases in the Tri-Cities area Friday — 42 in Benton County and 26 in Franklin County — and three more residents have died of complications from the virus.

The total case count for the region is at 1,990, with 1,093 cases in Benton County and 897 cases in Franklin County.

Ninety-three residents have died of complications from the virus: 72 people in Benton County, 21 in Franklin County.

The most recent deaths involved a Benton County woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions, two Franklin County men, one in his 70s and the other in his 40s. The medical history of the two men was unknown as of Friday afternoon.

Sixty-five infected residents are hospitalized. They make up nearly a quarter of all people hospitalized in the Tri-Cities and Prosser.

