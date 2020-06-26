Friday: 71 test positive for COVID-19 in Tri-Cities area

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials said Friday that 71 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area out of the 344 people most recently tested.

There were 31 cases confirmed out of 218 tests in Benton County and 40 cases confirmed out of 126 tests in Franklin County.

The total number of cases is at 3076, with 1,586 in Benton County and 1,490 in Franklin County. 13,671 residents have been tested.

99 residents have died from COVID-19 — 74 in Benton County and 25 in Franklin County.

68 residents are hospitalized.

Benton-Franklin health officials are not releasing the number of recoveries because they do not feel the data for those figures is reliable.

