Friday: 74 new cases of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities area; 80% are in Franklin Co.

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District announced 74 new COVID-19 cases Friday in the Tri-Cities area. There were no additional deaths to report.

Benton County had 14 new cases, bringing its case count to 3,815. Its death toll is at 110.

Franklin County had 60 new cases, bringing its case count to 3,659. Its death toll is at 43.

There has been a total of 7,474 cases and 153 deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.

The number of people who tested negative in Benton and Franklin Counties was not available.

As of Friday afternoon, 33 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area.

Benton and Franklin counties are in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the health district’s COVID-19 webpage.

