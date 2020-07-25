Friday: 90 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Yakima County; total hits 9,945

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

One more resident died, bringing the death toll to 184.

There has been a total of 9,945 cases in Yakima County since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.

As of Friday afternoon, 28 county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 and five residents are on a ventilator.

At least 7,073 residents who tested positive have since recovered.

Yakima County is in Phase 1.5 of Washington state’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the health district’s website.

Comments

comments