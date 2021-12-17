Friday Forecast: Calm conditions for the Columbia basin with an overnight storm

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Yakima and Tri-Cities regions can expect a forecast of partly sunny conditions with light winds. Walla Walla is still looking at mostly cloudy skies with calm winds, and the weather will shift overnight.

A system is coming into the region Friday night into Saturday, breaking up the calm conditions we are experiencing today. Saturday morning weather concerns include patchy fog and rain/snow mix for most of the Columbia Basin.

The forecast shows a Wind Advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday along the Washington Blue Mountains base, mainly along the east of Walla Walla. You can expect 25 to 35 mph winds with gusts up to 55 mph. It’s an excellent reminder to secure items that could blow away and be aware of tree limbs falling and power outages as a result.

READ: It’s time for Washington drivers to bring out the chains, WSP says

Saturday’s system will also bring mixed precipitation over North Central Oregon and South Central Washington. Snow levels will increase with cold air in the valleys and the potential for freezing rain. We will continue to see snow showers over the northern Blues and the Grande Ronde Valley through Sunday, bringing moderate to heavy snow.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY FORECAST AT A GLANCE

TRI-CITIES

Friday: Partly Sunny with a high of 37 degrees and a low of 28 degrees. Calm winds throughout the day. An overnight storm moves in after 9 p.m.

Saturday: Slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before 10 a.m. and some rain chance after 4 p.m. Calm winds will continue into the night as we see cloudy evening skies.

YAKIMA

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low of 24 degrees. Light and variable winds. Overnight storm bringing little snow according to the Futurecast and patchy fog conditions.

Saturday: Patchy fog before 7 a.m. with cloudy conditions and mild winds throughout the day. 50% chance of rain into Saturday evening and percentage of snow accumulation increases heading into Sunday.

WALLA WALLA

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 38 degrees and a low of 26 degrees with light winds throughout the day. Overnight storm expected to bring snow/rain/mix.

Saturday: slight chance of rain and snow before 7 a.m. Breezy conditions will occur as winds increase to 22 mph in the morning. Gusts are expected to reach 31 mph. Rain chances increase to 50% overnight.

LATEST STORIES BY KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.