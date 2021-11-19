Friday morning brings rain and mountain snow before drying conditions this weekend -Briana

Precipitation is expected to continue throughout the morning and early afternoon hours across the Mid-Columbia.
Soggy weather is impacting the Friday morning commute across the Mid-Columbia. A cold front moving across the region, bringing rain and mountain snow for early Friday morning travelers.

Precipitation is expected to continue throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. Drying conditions will take place from west to east later today.

More light snow is expected over the mountain passes of the Blues and the Cascades.

FRIDAY MORNING SNOW LEVELS:

Cascades: 2,500 to 3,000 feet

The Blues: 5,000-6,000 feet

Here is a look at the mountain pass conditions as of early Friday morning:

Mountain Pass

Elsewhere, in the Yakima Valley, Tri-Cities, Walla Walla and Pendleton, expect a steady cold rain throughout the morning hours before 10 a.m.

Drying conditions will take place for the weekend ahead.

 

