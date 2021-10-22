Friday morning rain signals the big change in Eastern WA & OR’s weather pattern for this weekend -Briana

A big change in the weather pattern as cloudy skies and rain began Friday morning! Rain will be steady through the first part of the day. Breezy and tapering showers Friday evening. Overnight lows in the upper 40’s to mid 50’s. Expect scattered showers overnight until midday Friday with breezy to gusty afternoon winds and temperatures in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Rain showers will be intermittent through Sunday. There is an increased risk of Flash Flooding and debris flows in creeks and streams in the Cascades and Blues in recently burned areas. Snow levels may drop to the mountain passes by Sunday, so watch for that if you have travel plans over the Cascades this weekend.

Rainfall Forecast Friday-Sunday

– Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and Columbia Basin: .25-.75″

– Foothills: .50-1.75″

– East Slopes: .50-1.75″

– Cascades and Blues: 1-3″ (snow in the higher elevations, snow line will drop from 6,000 feet Friday to 4,000 feet this weekend)

Expected rain totals Friday: