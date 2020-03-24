‘From My Window’: A community art project for families stuck at home in the Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, Wash. – Two friends are using art to connect with their neighbors, but their doing it from the safety of their homes.

Tiffany Rohenburg and Kristina French are encouraging local families to create works of art and post them on their windows, yards, and sidewalks.

It’s only been a few days, but they’ve created a movement to entertain the community and created an outlet for kids cooped up inside.

“Through creating the art and sharing it and experiencing others art it could be a really good outlet for kids who are stuck at home and having cabin fever and feeling scared or disappointed about cancellations and such,” said Tiffany Rohdenburg.

If you are interested in sharing, they’ve created a Facebook page called TC From My Window. Click here to learn more.