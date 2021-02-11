Frost Elementary put on lockout as Pasco police detain burglary suspect nearby

UPDATE (9:30 a.m.): The lockout has been lifted, according to Frost Elementary School staff.

PASCO, Wash. – Frost Elementary School was put on lockout Thursday morning as Pasco police attempted to arrest a burglary suspect in the area.

“We believe we have a suspect that was involved in a burglary this morning,” said Sergeant Rigo Pruneda.

A KAPP-KVEW photographer was there as police searched for the man at Pinecrest Apartments.

POLICE ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF JAY/ 22ND: We have police activity going on in the area of 2300-block W Jay. Officers are attempting to locate a property-crime suspect. — Pasco Police Dept (@PascoPoliceDept) February 11, 2021

According to officers, around 7 p.m. on Wednesday night a man allegedly kicked in the door of a woman’s apartment.

The victim called police right away and gave them a description of the suspect as he ran away.

When police arrived, a witness was able to tell them the suspect had gone into another apartment at the complex.

Police believe the suspect is that neighbor, but they have not been able to get him to come outside. They have requested a search warrant.

The suspect has not been identified yet, but police say he is a man in his thirties.

“Frost Elementary is currently in a lockout due to police activity in the neighborhood nearby the school. A lockout means all doors to the school are locked and no visitors are allowed to enter the building at this time. The school is operating normally inside their building,” said an announcement on the school’s website.

KAPP-KVEW spoke with school staff who say all students are safe and secure.

Their website will be updated as soon as the lockout is lifted. We will continue to keep you updated with any further developments.