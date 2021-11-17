Frost on your lawns and windshields before sunny, cool and dry conditions Wednesday afternoon -Briana

by Briana Bermensolo

Good Wednesday morning!

Temperatures are in the 20s and low 30s to start off the day. Make sure you bundle up before leaving for work and give yourself a little extra time to defrost windshields. Highs will be in the 40s today and struggle to reach the low 40s tomorrow. Rain chances increase Thursday night. Expect showers and 40s Friday. Drying out and staying chilly for the weekend ahead.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.