Fruit worker shot and killed by coworker while working in orchard near Vantage, deputies say

David Mann by David Mann

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities say a fruit worker was shot and killed Thursday afternoon while working in an orchard near Vantage.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened at an Auvil Fruit Company orchard shortly before 1 p.m.

A witness identified the shooter as 57-year-old Ismael Garcia. Deputies say Garcia is also an employee of the fruit company.

Garcia is 5’8″, about 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was spotted driving away from the scene in a white 2000 Toyota Tacoma pickup with an agricultural license plate belonging to Auvil Fruit Company.

Garcia is believed to be armed with a .40 caliber handgun used in the homicide.

Anyone who believes they know Garcia’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story.