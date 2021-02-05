Fully vaccinated? Health officials say don’t let your guard down

Fully vaccinated individuals should still continue to mask up, health experts say.

KENNEWICK, Wash. – According to the Washington Department of Health, almost 800,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

So, once someone’s fully vaccinated, does that mean life can return to normal?

Health officials say, not necessarily.

“It’s important to remember everybody’s different, so the amount of immunity that you get after that first vaccine varies by each individual person. That second dose is so important to get that immune level that we’ve been hearing about,” Carla Prock with the Benton-Franklin Health District said.

Prock a Registered Nurse and Senior Manager with BFHD explained, it’s still important to get vaccinated but getting both doses doesn’t mean you can let your guard down.

“We know our vaccine is really good decreasing symptomatic infections and hospitalizations, that’s a really critical thing, but we don’t know how effective it is against those new variants that you’re hearing about,” she said.

Prock said it’s important to still wear a mask in public, social distance and avoid social gatherings.

“We also don’t know whether being vaccinated means you’re no longer a carrier of coronavirus, so it is possible to be fully vaccinated and potentially still be a spreader of COVID-19 to others,” she explained.

However, she said it’s likely safe for two, fully vaccinated people to visit; as long as they’ve given their bodies some time to build immunity.

“It is that personal responsibility to take care of yourself, take care of others, we wanna keep folks out of the hospital, we wanna keep folks from getting very severely ill and the vaccine does do it’s job there,” she said.

Even though the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are on the market, that doesn’t mean research has ended. Prock said people who’ve been vaccinated can opt in with the CDC to track any symptoms or effects.

Do you need to get the vaccine? Visit the DOH Vaccine Finder.

