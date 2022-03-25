Funding for Lourdes Mobile Outreach Team to end, what will take its place?

by Madeleine Hagen

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Richland mother Jerrie Thomas is no stranger to the mental health help the Lourdes Mobile Outreach Team offers.

“She was a straight A student – passed her SAT’s with flying colors; the drug use started the addiction started,” Richland resident Jerrie Thomas recalled.

As Thomas played with her three-year-old grandson Skyler, she holds out hope that all is not lost on her 29-year-old daughter and Skyler’s mother, Jaelynn.

“I think there’s a chance, I hope there’s a chance,” she said.

Jerrie said Jaelynn struggles with substance abuse disorder, bipolar disorder and Schizophrenia.

They’ve needed and utilized the Lourdes Mobile Outreach Team since the program started.

“For the last three years they’ve had this, I’ve used the service three times. We’ve had episodes, instances in the house where the police came in. Mental health was able to be called, and brought into our home and spoke with our daughter talked with her about going into Kadlec getting evaluated and continuing on to get into Lourdes,” Jerrie said.

Lieutenant Jason Kiel with the Kennewick Police Department said the program has proved to be helpful since it’s creation in 2019.

RELATED: Lourdes Mobile Outreach Team assists police with people in mental health crisis

“We found tremendous benefit for us because one, they were just able to navigate the system, put us in contact with the correct resources that needed to happen. Before that, we would have one or two police officers sitting at a hospital for eight to twelve sometimes,” Kiel said.

He explained the program was funded by grants, which were renewed to keep the program going three years. However, in June the funding will run out. Kiel said Benton County is working on something that would take the programs place.

“My understanding is that there’s still something in process and those conversations are being had. We’re really hoping so; and how that looks, is it going to be a co-respond model? We don’t know, but we did find that there was benefit of having somebody being able to respond on scene,” he said.

Jerrie is also hopeful that another mental health response and outreach program is in the works to help Tri-Cities families in a similar situation.

“I’m very thankful for that, excited and hopeful for the Benton County Recovery Center, this is something that our community needs,” she said.

Jerrie has custody of her daughter’s son and still brings her basic necessities to help her daughter, in hopes that one day, she’ll be ready and stick with treatment.

“I pray someday that one of these systems will work and not fail her, so we can have a daughter, Skylar can have a mom and we can go on with life. That’s my daughter, I love her, she has the greatest potential.”

KAPP KVEW reached out to LifePoint, the company that owns Lourdes Health, to find out why funding wasn’t extended, they have not yet replied.

