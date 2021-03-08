Fundraiser announced for Tri-Cities teen injured in fatal crash

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image courtesy of Elissa Stafford-Overstreet via GoFundMe

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Picture yourself when you were 16 years old; full of ambition and ready to tackle the world one step at a time. You’ve saved up for months to finally get yourself a car, then a traumatic incident takes it away in the blink of an eye. That’s exactly what happened to 16-year-old Tri-Cities teen Kylie Cushing.

Last Monday, an 82-year-old Richland woman named Edwina Steward was driving on I-182 when she veered into the Eastbound lane. Steward crashed into Cushing’s 2003 Honda Civic, totalling the car and forcing it to crash into two other vehicles. To avoid injury, two other drivers reportedly veered into the middle partition and damaged their vehicles.

Steward was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Washington State Patrol investigators have no suspicion of foul play or the involvement of drugs/alcohol. It was a truly unfortunate accident that claimed one life and traumatized a handful of others.

Cushing was the only other person injured in the crash, suffering a broken wrist in addition to a number of bumps, scratches and bruises. She had been on her way home after picking up new hire documents for a recently acquired job when she was hit head-on.

According to the GoFundMe page organized by Elissa Stafford-Overstreet, Cushing’s car was a ‘fixer-upper.’ The young teenager located the car and has slowly been working on it to make it safe and effective for use. After all of her efforts, the car was completely totalled in the wreck.

As of now, the fundraiser has only accumulated $1,930 of its $5,000 goal. This money will be used to ease the financial burden of the incident as the Tri-Cities teenager recovers from the emotional and physical toll that this tragedy took on her. Stafford-Overstreet noted that Cushing and her family feel “saddened for the [victim’s] family and send prayers to them.”

If you’d like to see the page or make a donation to Kylie’s fundraiser, you can click here.

