SELAH, Wash. — The K9 Foundation Yakima Valley, a non-profit that helps funds the training and support of police K9 units across the county, will hold a community fundraising event at a bar/restaurant in Selah on Saturday night.

This K9 Foundation is requesting community support from citizens of the region by attending their event on Saturday, June 26 at Tailgaters Bar & Grill. The event is open to the public and will run for four hours from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

According to a press release issued by the K9 Foundation, Yakima County Sheriff’s & Yakima Police Department’s law enforcement K9 programs are largely dependent on private donations. This is unusual for many law enforcement agencies with K9 units, which is why the foundation was established.

RELATED: K9 Foundation Yakima Valley receives $2,500 grant to help local law enforcement

Fern Hart, President of K9 Foundation Yakima Valley, is excited about all that the event has to offer.

“Our fundraising event is family-friendly, and jam-packed with K9 demonstrations, Photo opportunities with a K9, raffles live auction, Emcee, Yakima County Sheriff Robert Udell, and much more,” Hart said. “This fundraising event gives our community an opportunity to show support to our law enforcement agencies. Walk up and say, “Thank you,” to these brave and selfless heroes. I intend to.”

Donations can be made through separate avenues. You can make a donation on their website by visiting https://k9foundationyv.org/ or by clicking here. Additionally, you can make a donation via PayPal here or by sending a check payable to K9 Foundation YV, PO Box 2463, Yakima WA 98907.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Yakima man shoots, kills home invader in daughter’s bedroom