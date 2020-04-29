Fundraiser helps businesses in Downtown Yakima, essential workers

YAKIMA, Wash. — A fundraiser by the Downtown Association of Yakima is helping to support local businesses and essential workers during the COVID-19 shutdown.

The association is selling t-shirts, sweatshirts and hats sporting its logo in order to raise money to purchase gift cards from businesses in Downtown Yakima.

Once purchased, those gift cards will then be handed out to essential workers as the organization’s way of saying, “Thank you.”

“We thought it was a good way to put some money in the cash registers of our downtown businesses and also show our gratitude to the people who are on the front lines and making a difference,” Executive Director Andrew Holt said.

Orders can be made by:

Emailing the association at admin@downtownyakima.com

Calling the Downtown Association of Yakima office during business hours at 509-571-1328

Payment options include PayPal, cash, check or card; purchases can be picked up at the Downtown Association of Yakima office at 14 S. First St. in Yakima.

