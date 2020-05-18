Funnel cloud spotted over Pullman-Moscow area

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Lisa Cover Salisbury

PULLMAN, Wash. — A funnel cloud was spotted over the Pullman-Moscow area Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Spokane said it was a weak funnel cloud based on photos, spotter reports and radar data.

The radar has not detected any significant rotation in the area and the parent thunderstorm is rapidly weakening, NWS meteorologists said in a tweet.

4 News Now Meteorologist Kris Crocker said storm spotters had a difficult time determining whether any of the funnel clouds touched down, but there have not been any reports of damage.

Crocker said thunderstorms are in progress across the region, producing torrential down pours, lighting and hail.

Storms are expected to die down around 5 p.m. and the weather will be much quieter Monday evening.

Comments

comments