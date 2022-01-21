‘Funny, generous, and kind:’ Friends remember Tri-Cities theater legend Porky Thomsen
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — You know the saying, “all the world’s a stage?” Well, one Tri-Cities man’s life epitomized just that.
Ralph Lee Thomsen, better known as “Porky,” passed away Saturday. He was 77 years old.
His grandmother coined the nickname when he was a child, calling his albeit smaller twin sister, “Peewee.”
Little did she know “Porky” would turn into one of the Tri-Cities’ most recognizable names.
Thomsen began acting in the 70s and over multiple decades, created a career for himself.
“He was funny, generous, and kind,” said his longtime friend Ginny Quinley.
Quinley, a communications professor at the Columbia Basin College, is also a drama director and the artistic director of Summer Showcase, both at the college.
She and Thomsen worked together on dozens of plays which is how she realized early on he was special.
“He was great,” Quinley said. “No matter on stage or off stage, people had a good time when they were around Porky.”
One of her favorite memories with him was during a show called “The Fantasticks.”
A local actor had fallen sick backstage and the play was set to start in less than an hour.
“I called Porky, and I said, ‘hey, what are you doing?'” Quinley said. “He goes, ‘I’m eating dinner.”
But just thirty minutes later, he was on stage, filling in the role.
“He’s such a professional, amazing actor,” Quinley said.
Joyce Bean, another longtime friend of Thomsen’s and a director of the Richland Player’s, recalled that exact night as she sat in the audience.
“I looked up and said, ‘there’s Porky!'” Bean said, laughing. “You can count on Porky to come through with a wonderful performance.”
Quinley added that it didn’t matter what role he had — he played them all expertly.
“He could steal the show, not in a bad way, but by simply being so fully the character,” Quinley said. “He did so much to bring good quality theater to Tri-Cities.”
Bean agreed, noting that “he was such a performer.”
“Whatever it took, he was going to do. His word was his bond on his work ethic,” Bean said.
Besides acting locally, Thomsen was also a spokesperson for Toyota Tri-Cities, a farmer, and a philanthropist.
He even toured the country for decades, performing in multiple one-man shows.
The first was called “Bully” which was based on the life of President Theodore Roosevelt. The second, S. A. Flyin, earned him a Cable Ace Award.
But throughout all of his success, friends say he stayed humble.
“He was a professional and we were really lucky to have him act so much in our community,” Quinley said.
Toyota of Tri-Cities posted a statement on Facebook reading:
“Give ’em heck, Porky, because you’ve certainly given us a great run for our money in your lifetime here so in the next act, give ’em heck,” Quinley said.
A Celebration of Life will be held this Saturday at the Red Lion Hotel in Kennewick from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- Yakima Valley disaster responders need volunteers in dire times
- Richland doctor urges patients to only seek ER help in emergencies
- “Washington School Choice Week” offers new resources for parents
- Rock slides shut down routes in Walla Walla County, no estimated time of reopening
- Legislators debate multiple new gun bills in 2022 aiming to tackle safety, other issues
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.