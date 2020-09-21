Future farmers earn $674K at Benton Franklin Market Stock Sale

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

Courtesy: Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo

KENNEWICK, Wash. — COVID-19 may have canceled county fairs but the pandemic failed to dampen too many spirits in the ag community. In fact, it steeled resolve to come through for local 4-H and FFA kids.

The Benton Franklin Fair announced Monday that its Market Stock Sale held August 28 earned $647,000 for livestock projects by 336 youth participants.

They didn’t get “The Best Week of Summer” in 2020 but they sure experienced “a bright spot in their summer thanks to the amazing support provided by the community,” said Executive Director Lori L. Lancaster.

The auction normally takes place during the Benton Franklin Fair. The fair was canceled this year due to the pandemic. Still, despite the virus and fewer exhibitors, Lancaster says the earnings per child are comparable to record-breaking sales held in 2018 and 2019.

More than $52,000 was donated to a new Youth Livestock Booster Fund used to boost the prices of lower-selling livestock. The fair reports the fund helped 67% of the kids at the sale.

Organizers say the Benton Franklin Fair Market Stock Sale is the largest youth livestock auction in Washington.

Stock sale sponsors:

Franklin County

Broadmoor RV

Northwest Farm Credit Services

Ranch & Home

Wheatland Bank

Benton REA

Williams Pipeline

Retter & Co Sotheby’s International Realty

The McGregor Company

Kadlec Wound Healing Center