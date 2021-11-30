Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias announces Tri-Cities performance

by Matt Van Slyke

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Gabriel Iglesias, a comedian known affectionately as ‘Fluffy’ with millions of fans, is back on tour and coming to a Tri-Cities venue in the spring.

Iglesias will be performing on April 10, 2022 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. Tickets can be purchased at YourToyotaCenter.com and at Fluffyguy.com starting Wednesday, December 1, at 10 a.m.

Gabriel Iglesias is one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with almost a billion views and has over 25 million fans across social media. He is also the star and executive producer of Mr. Iglesias, a Netflix original comedy series, and has signed a deal to release his next two stand-up comedy specials for Netflix.

In the live performance medium, Iglesias has performed sold-out concerts around the world. He is one of the few comedians to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden in New York, Staples Center in Los Angeles and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Iglesias has a film career as well. His credits include co-starring roles in Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL and A Haunted House 2. His voice has been heard in many animated films, including Space Jam: A New Legacy, Ugly Dolls, Coco, The Star and Ferdinand. He’s even had a theatrically released stand-up concert comedy film called The Fluffy Movie.

The Toyota Center in Kennewick also announced this week that Christian music group MercyMe has been booked to perform, also in April.

