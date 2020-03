GALLERY: Encouraging chalk art messages left at Kissel Park in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — During these trying times, many Yakima residents are trying to cheer each other up in any way they can.

That’s true for visitors at Kissel Park, who left encouraging messages in chalk on the pathway around the park earlier this week.

While much of the chalk art has now washed away, the pictures remain:

