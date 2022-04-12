GALLERY: Record-setting snow falls on South Central Washington in mid April
KENNEWICK, Wash. — We asked viewers and readers to send in their photos from the snowfall on April 11, 2022. Above, you’ll find a slideshow of select photos sent in from the morning that the area reported its latest daily snowfall in recorded history.
Thank you to everyone who sent in a video or photograph of the sudden overnight snowfall across the Tri-Cities, Yakima and other sections of Washington state’s South Central region.
If you are interested in learning more about the sudden snowfall, check out some of our previous coverage below.
