GALLERY: Views of the Hermiston food plant explosion and subsequent fire from every angle

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Umatilla County Fire District #1, Facebook

Image credit: Umatilla County Fire District #1, Facebook

Image credit: Umatilla County Fire District #1, Facebook

Image credit: Umatilla County Fire District #1, Facebook

Image credit: Umatilla County Fire District #1, Facebook



Image credit: Umatilla County Fire District #1, Facebook

Image credit: Umatilla County Fire District #1, Facebook

Image credit: Umatilla County Fire District #1, Facebook

Image credit: Umatilla County Fire District #1, Facebook

Image credit: Umatilla County Fire District #1, Facebook



Image credit: Umatilla County Fire District #1, Facebook

Image credit: Umatilla County Fire District #1, Facebook

Image credit: Umatilla County Fire District #1, Facebook

Image credit: Umatilla County Fire District #1, Facebook

Image credit: Umatilla County Fire District #1, Facebook



Image credit: Umatilla County Fire District #1, Facebook

Image credit: Umatilla County Fire District #1, Facebook

Image credit: Umatilla County Fire District #1, Facebook

Image credit: Umatilla County Fire District #1, Facebook









Image credit: Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

Image credit: Umatilla County Fire District #1, Facebook

Image credit: Umatilla County Fire District #1, Facebook



Image credit: Umatilla County Fire District #1, Facebook

Image credit: Umatilla County Fire District #1, Facebook

Image credit: Umatilla County Fire District #1, Facebook

HERMISTON, Ore. — The massive boiler explosion at Shearer’s Foods, one of the region’s largest potato chip plants located in Umatilla County, sent a plume of smoke into the air above Northeast Oregon on Tuesday afternoon.

KAPP KVEW reported live on the scene Tuesday and captured several images. Later, Umatilla County Fire District #1—the station leading the widescale response to this tremendous fire—released a variety of images from their response.

On Wednesday morning, KAPP KVEW obtained the following video clip taken via drone above the site of this fire. You can take a look at the aerial view in the tweet below:

New video this morning shows firefighters working to contain the fire at Shearer's Foods in Hermiston, Oregon on Tuesday. Officials tell us an explosion started the fire. At least six people were taken to the hospital. #GMNW @KAPPKVEW Video obtained by CNN. pic.twitter.com/f0sCGEuNHn — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) February 23, 2022

PREVIOUS: Explosion at Hermiston food plant injured at least 6 people, generates massive plume of smoke & closes roads

According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, six people were injured in the explosion which closed OR 207 into Tuesday night. They were all transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center for emergency care, and their current condition is unknown.

An investigation revealed that the source of the explosion was a portable boiler that was fueled by natural gas. The explosion shrouded the air above Northeastern Oregon with dark smoke and forced evacuations for all residents in the immediate vicinity of the plant.

In total, an estimated 60 firefighters responded through mutual aid agreements. Only one of the many structures on the plant was deemed a total loss.

