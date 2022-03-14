Garage destroyed by fire in Union Gap, racking up damages for homeowners

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: City of Yakima Fire Department, Facebook

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Union Gap family faces an estimated $100,000 in damages after a fire consumed their garage and spread into their home on Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the Yakima Fire Department (YFD), crews were dispatched to the 2700-block of S 5th St in Union Gap around 2:55 p.m. on Saturday, March 12.

Fire crews immediately recognized a single-story residence with a garage that was mostly involved with flames. Upon further evaluation, firefighters found that flames were spreading into two bedrooms of the residence as well as an RV parked next to the home.

YFD responders made sure that all occupants had evacuated the building so they can go full force with their firefighting efforts. They were able to extinguish the fire—though they were unable to save the garage. All of its contents were destroyed.

This fire also spread to the siding of their home next store. The cause of this fire remains under investigation with no further information available at this time.

Due to the damages and severity of the situation, the Red Cross was contacted and helped several displaced occupants of the home.

In total, 16 firefighters from across the region responded to the Union Gap home to help contain the flames.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

