Garth Brookes to hold live concert on Facebook March 23

Oklahoma native and country music superstar Garth Brooks will live stream a 30-minute acoustic concert on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (PST).

He made the announcement earlier this week during his Facebook Live show. Fans will be able to submit requests ahead of the show through his Facebook page.

Monday night at 7pm ET the Queen and I are playing your requests during #StudioG! Post your song requests below and… Posted by Garth Brooks on Friday, March 20, 2020

