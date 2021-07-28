Garth Brooks Stadium Tour coming to Washington state

SEATTLE — Country music legend Garth Brooks is taking his show on the road. He plans to fill a Pacific Northwest stadium for his first-ever concert at the home of the Seahawks.

Brooks is set to perform at Lumen Field on September 4. The concert will be his only Washington state appearance on the tour and his first performance in the Seattle-Tacoma area in four years.

Last month, Brooks played a sold-out concert in Oregon. More than 60,000 tickets were sold for the show at Autzen Stadium in Eugene — the largest paid attendance in the history of the venue.

The superstar’s team says more than 75 cities have hit all-time attendance records thanks to this tour.

The September 4 concert in Seattle will start at 7 p.m. and feature “in-the-round” seating. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 6, at 10 a.m. The tickets will cost $94.95, all inclusive.

There will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase. There are only three ways to purchase tickets:

ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

The Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster (1-877-654-2784)

Through the Ticketmaster app on your mobile phone

No tickets will be sold at the venue box office.

KAPP-KVEW will be giving away tickets to the Seattle concert the week of August 2, before they go on sale. Watch our morning and evening newscasts to learn how to win!

Good Morning Northwest (Mon – Fri)

5:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.

KAPP-KVEW Local News @ 5 p.m. (Mon – Fri)

5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

KAPP-KVEW Local News @ 6 p.m. (Mon – Fri)

6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

KAPP-KVEW Local News @ 6:30 p.m. (Mon – Fri)

6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Garth Brooks is the #1 selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEW WEDNESDAY:

HEARTWARMING: Kennewick summer camp helps kids with disabilities ride bikes

MOST POPULAR: Messy campsite draws bear; woman fined $5.8K