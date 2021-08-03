Garth Brooks to halt tour, including Seattle dates, amidst COVID-19 resurgence
SEATTLE, Wash. — Country singer and songwriter Garth Brooks was scheduled to perform at Seattle’s Lumen Field on Saturday, September 4, but the resurgence of COVID-19 and potential stadium closures have forced Brooks to close off three weeks of his current tour.
According to a press memo from tour officials, Brooks will complete his two stadium performances in Kansas City (August 7) and Lincoln, Neb. (August 14) before a three-week window without a performance. During that time, Brooks’ camp will assess the COVID-19 pandemic and a national surge in cases to decide whether or not they will continue into Seattle.
“It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule,” Garth Brooks said. “We have a three-week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year. It’s humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down.”
PREVIOUS: Garth Brooks to perform at Seattle’s Lumen Field in September, tickets on sale Friday
Tickets were set to go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m., but Garth Brooks and his team will delay the start of ticket sales during this time of uncertainty.
With rising COVID-19 rates across the country, concerts are once again at risk of being canceled, postponed, and delayed to keep the public safe.
This is a developing story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.
RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- MAP: Where do I drop off my primary ballot in Southeast Washington?
- Green Ridge Fire in Umatilla National Forest has burned over 11,000 acres
- Pasco patrol car goes viral for driving away from gas pump with nozzle still attached
- Yakima suspect hurled rocks at WSP Troopers, assaulted family members before arrest
RELATED: Garth Brooks Stadium Tour coming to Washington state
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.