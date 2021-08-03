“It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule,” Garth Brooks said. “We have a three-week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year. It’s humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down.”

Tickets were set to go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m., but Garth Brooks and his team will delay the start of ticket sales during this time of uncertainty.

With rising COVID-19 rates across the country, concerts are once again at risk of being canceled, postponed, and delayed to keep the public safe.

