Gas drops below $2 a gallon at Yakima Valley gas station

David Mann by David Mann

Yakamart Inc. via Facebook

TOPPENISH, Wash. — A Toppenish gas station was adverting regular gasoline at $1.95 per gallon on Thursday.

The Yakamart gas station, located on Fort Road down the street from Legends Casino, posted a photo on its Facebook page of the low price.

The AAA website says the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Washington state is about $2.81, while the national average is around $2.05 as of Friday afternoon.

The Yakamart also posted a photo of toilet paper rolls for sale at $1.50 per roll with a limit of six per customer.

While supplies last Ask the cashiers Posted by Yakamart Inc. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Comments

comments