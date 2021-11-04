Gas pump ignites in Kennewick after hit-and-run

by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a hit and run after someone crashed into another vehicle and then struck a gas pump, causing a fire in Kennewick.

The collision happened around 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Clearwater Ave. and Kellogg Street.

BREAKING: Police are investigating a hit and run crash at the intersection of Clearwater Ave. and Kellogg St. in Kennewick. One of the cars crashed into a gas pump and sparked a fire. KFD crews have put out the fire. @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/kfEUYXWjFS — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) November 4, 2021

The Kennewick Police Department said that one of the cars involved crashed into a gas pump at Circle K which sparked a fire causing the gas pump to burn to the ground.

KAPP-KVEW could see the Kennewick Fire Department spraying water on a small white vehicle in the parking lot of the Circle K.

The Kennewick Police Department closed the intersection briefly to investigate.

Police have not released details on the person who ran from the scene of the crash.

