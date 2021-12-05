Gas station robbed in Kennewick; suspect flees scene

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick gas station was robbed on Saturday night. The suspect fled the scene and has not been detained by officers.

Kennewick Police Department (KPD) was dispatched to a gas station located at the 2600 block of West Kennewick Avenue around 10:37 p.m. on December 4th.

Upon arrival, employees described a man who had suggested he had a weapon, and made demands to the staff. KPD has not released information on what items where stolen at this time.

The suspect fled the area on foot. According to KPD, a K9 unit was called in to track the suspect. The track was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information related to this case is advised to call non-emergency dispatch at (509) 528-033. Reference Robbery case #21-50442. You can also submit an anonymous tip here.

MORE FROM THE YAKTRINEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.