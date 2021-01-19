GCSO warns community of duo posing as sheriff’s deputy and Child Protective Services

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is warning citizens of two suspects posing as public servants. Authorities say they may be using these disguises to prepare for future criminal activity.

According to a press release sent by the GCSO, these individuals are posing as a sheriff’s deputy and a Child Protective Services representative.

A man and a woman arrived at the 14000 block of Road 4-Northeast near Moses Lake on Sunday, January 18, 2021. They introduced themselves to the homeowner with false identities, said they were checking for children and entered the home.

The homeowner granted them permission but became hesitant and suspicious when the woman went back to the driver’s seat of her car. He asked the man to leave and went to grab his firearm. By the time he arrived back at the front door, the duo was gone.

They drove in a gray Chevrolet Impala, but the homeowner didn’t get the license plate number in time.

The woman is described as white with long brown hair. She’s expected to weigh roughly 170 lbs and wore a black dress with thick shoulder straps.

Meanwhile, the man is described as a clean-shaven, 6-foot-2 man with a light brown complexion and a crew cut. He had a tattoo on the left side of his neck, wore aviator glasses, a black polo, green pants and black shoes.

Authorities suggest that anyone who’s approached by people claiming to be public servants ask for some kind of credentials.

They say that anyone in this kind of predicament can call MACC Dispatch at 509-762-1160. They can mention Case No. 21GS00681 to follow up or if you have information regarding this matter.

