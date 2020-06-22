Gen. James Mattis to Tri-Citians: ‘Let’s wear those face coverings’
RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland shared a video Monday featuring Gen. James Mattis, a Richland native and former US Defense Secretary, asking Tri-Citians to work together to beat COVID-19.
“I’m here to talk about that nasty little virus, COVID,” Mattis says in the video. “We got introduced to it about six months ago, and it’s clear this little bugger is not going away on its own.”
Mattis says the community is going to have to listen to Benton-Franklin Health Officer Dr. Amy Person and wear face coverings in order to reach Phase 2 of Gov. Inslee’s Safe Start reopening plan.
He said the community will need to work together to get everyone’s friends and neighbors back to work.