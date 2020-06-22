Gen. James Mattis to Tri-Citians: ‘Let’s wear those face coverings’

David Mann by David Mann

Courtesy: City of Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland shared a video Monday featuring Gen. James Mattis, a Richland native and former US Defense Secretary, asking Tri-Citians to work together to beat COVID-19.

“I’m here to talk about that nasty little virus, COVID,” Mattis says in the video. “We got introduced to it about six months ago, and it’s clear this little bugger is not going away on its own.”

Mattis says the community is going to have to listen to Benton-Franklin Health Officer Dr. Amy Person and wear face coverings in order to reach Phase 2 of Gov. Inslee’s Safe Start reopening plan.

He said the community will need to work together to get everyone’s friends and neighbors back to work.

A COVID-19 Message from General James Mattis Please view this important COVID-19 message from Richland resident, General James Mattis. Let's all do our part! Benton-Franklin Health District Benton County, WA Government Tridec – Tri-City Development Council Tri-City Regional Chamber Tri-Cities, Washington Posted by City of Richland Government on Monday, June 22, 2020

Comments

comments