George Floyd mural in downtown Spokane found covered in white paint

SPOKANE, Wash. — A mural of George Floyd painted on the side of a building in downtown Spokane has been vandalized.

The mural was recently painted on the side of Shacktown Community Cycle by local artist Daniel Lopez. On Friday morning, it was found covered in white paint.

In a Facebook post, the bike shop said they are looking for donations to get a proper camera system for the building since they did not have a working one and could not provide surveillance video of the situation.

Murals of George Floyd have been painted by artists across the county following his death at the hands of police in Minneapolis earlier this year. His death has sparked protests across the countries in the weeks since.

