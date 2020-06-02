George Floyd protests: 2 police officers shot in Las Vegas in separate incidents

The condition of the two officers is currently unknown. Police have said the scene is active and have asked the public to avoid the areas.

One officer was shot near the 300 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard and the other officer was shot about two miles away in the 2800 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Two police officers have been shot in separate incidents in Las Vegas as people protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, authorities said.

3:22 a.m.: 4 police officers shot in St. Louis on a night of violent protests

St. Louis Police Chief Hayden John Hayden held a press conference regarding four officers that were shot amid protests last night.

He confirmed that all 4 officers have non life threatening injuries. Two were shot in the leg, one was shot in the foot and the other was shot in the arm.

Police Chief Hayden said that a peaceful protest began around 3 p.m. with a couple of thousand people in attendance but that sometime later a group of about 200 people started looting.

The group reportedly ignited fireworks and set them off aiming at the officers. Hayden also said the officers, who he said exhibited restraint throughout the entire ordeal, also had gas thrown on them.

Chief Hayden provides an update on 4 of our officers who were struck by gunfire tonight during the downtown unrest. https://t.co/Ml1CgIikHf — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 2, 2020

That is when, he said, several officers, who were standing on the line, all of a sudden felt pain and realized that they had been fired upon with four of them being hit, according to Hayden.

The Police Chief also confirmed that there are still reports of gunshots being fired in the city that they’re trying to get under control.

The officers were taken to hospital and treated for their wounds. The investigation into who shot them is ongoing.

1:57 a.m.: LAPD Chief apologizes for equating looters with officers involved in Floyd’s death

LAPD Chief Michel Moore apologized for a remark he made during a mayor’s press conference Monday afternoon where he said : “We didn’t have people mourning the death of this man, George Floyd, we had people capitalizing. His death is on their hands as much as it is those officers … We didn’t have protests last night. We had criminal acts.”

The comment was met with immediate backlash and Black Lives Matter LA called for Moore to be fired in a tweet.

Several hours later, Police Chief Moore, amid much criticism, issued an apology on Twitter saying that he misspoke during the press conference.