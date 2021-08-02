George Thorogood & The Destroyers to rock the Toyota Center this November

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Toyota Center, George Thorogood & The Destroyers

KENNEWICK, Wash. — George Thorogood & The Destroyers, known for their hard rock stylings including ‘Bad to the Bone’ since the 1970s, are headed to the Toyota Center to rock the Tri-Cities this November.

According to the Toyota Center, the Tri-Cities venue will host one leg of the band’s Good To Be Bad tour, which will celebrate 45 years of rock music. The following description of the event was released by by the venue:

Since 1976, they’ve sold over 15 million albums, built a catalog of classic hits, and played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows. They broke records with their 50 Dates/50 States Tour, delivered landmark performances at Live Aid and on SNL, and became mainstays of radio, MTV and stages worldwide for more than two generations. Through it all, they’ve remained one of the most consistent – and consistently passionate – progenitors of blues-based rock in pop culture history.

Pre-sale tickets will become available on Wednesday, August 4 at 10:00 a.m. if you use the special code HAIRCUT. General ticket sales begin on Friday, August 6 at 10:00 a.m.

After live events were largely phased out in 2020, the Toyota Center is building out an impressive schedule of concerts and events to set up shop at the Tri-Cities’ top venue in the second half of 2021. Besides the Tri-City Americans hockey team, which will return at full capacity next season, there are several big-name musical headliners coming to town including Pitbull, Iggy Azalea, Foreigner, and Skillet.

Beyond live music, there are a ton of fun events arriving as well. Comedians Trevor Noah, Jo Koy, and Jeff Dunham are coming to the Tri-Cities, as well as the Toyota Center’s first Professional Bull Riders (PBR) event. Click here to view the schedule of upcoming events at the Toyota Center.

