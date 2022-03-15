Gesa Carousel of Dreams to unveil new Easter Bunny named “Sir Hopsa-Lot”

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — With Easter on the horizon, the Gesa Carousel of Dreams will install a brand-new Easter bunny that was hand-carved by a local artist ahead of the upcoming holiday.

According to Parker Hodge—the Carousel’s Executive Director—the installation will take place on Thursday, March 17 as part of a sponsorship with Toyota of Tri-Cities.

The bunny, which was dubbed “Sir Hopsa-Lot” after an employee contest at the dealership, is scheduled to be available to ride beginning this weekend. It should remain on the carousel until one week after Easter on April 24.

RELATED: New reindeer unveiled at Gesa Carousel of Dreams

This carving was the latest project by Mike Thornton, a local carving expert who is a reoccurring partner with the Gesa Carousel of Dreams. Thornton was also responsible for carving the Carousel’s Washington State University Cougar, holiday reindeer, and salmon.

It was hand-carved out of basswood, which is considered soft enough to carve yet durable enough to be ridden by Tri-Cities children for years to come.

READ: Pasco park ready for farmer’s markets, food trucks and festivals

“Sir Hopsa-Lot” was painted by various artists including Sue Baldwin of Republic, WA, and the Carousel of Smiles paint team in Sandpoint, ID.

The Easter bunny will be unveiled at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: ‘It’s super exciting:’ Some gyms drop mask requirement as WA mandate lifts

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.