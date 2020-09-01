Gesa Credit Union helps 2nd Harvest kick off Hunger Action Month campaign

PASCO, Wash. — Gesa Credit Union is partnering with Second Harvest to help raise funds and awareness during Hunger Action Month.

Hunger Action Month is Feeding America’s nationwide campaign during September designed to bring attention to food insecurity in the United States. Second Harvest is a member of Feeding America. Hunger Action Day falls on Sept. 10.

Throughout Hunger Action Month, Gesa Credit Union will match every dollar donated to Second Harvest up to $20,000.

“We have never seen anything like the need that has been brought upon us by the pandemic,” said Jean Tucker, philanthropy manager of Second Harvest. “So we are asking for the community’s help, and we’re very fortunate to be partnering with Gesa.”

Throughout the pandemic, with the help of the National Guard, Second Harvest has continued to serve the community. They’ve also held multiple drive-thru mobile markets in different locations throughout the region, distributing food to those in need.

Tucker said during this past fiscal year Second Harvest distributed 43 million pounds of food – 11 million pounds more than the previous year.

“Since the pandemic hit there has been unprecedented need for food assistance in our area and across the country,” said Tucker. “Our pantries are reporting anywhere from a 30% to 60% increase in the demand for food assistance, with many people needing to ask for help for the very first time.”

Tucker said they are able to do the most with cash donations, using them to offset costs from sourcing, distributing, packaging and transferring food.

“There have been a lot of extra expenses because of the pandemic,” she said.

Over the past decade, Gesa has contributed more than $125,000 to help Second Harvest provide meals for those facing hunger in the region. Along with matching donations this month, Gesa Credit Union will also have boxes at some of their locations where people can drop off non-perishable food items.

Below is a list of Gesa locations that are accepting food:

Kennewick

South Kennewick

Pasco

West Pasco

Richland

South Richland

Queensgate

West Richland

Moses Lake

Walla Walla Poplar

Yakima North 40th

