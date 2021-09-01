Gesa donates $50,000 to state food banks for ‘Hunger Action Month’
RICHLAND, Wash. — Gesa Credit Union is donating a total of $50,000 between two state food bank organizations. The donation highlights ‘Hunger Action Month’ this September.
Both Food Lifeline and Second Harvest will receive $25,000 each from Gesa. The three organizations plan on working together to raise awareness about food insecurity, according to a press release from Gesa on Wednesday.
Second Harvest is a non-profit organization supporting 280 food pantries and meal sites across Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. More than 55,000 people benefit from their services weekly.
Food Lifeline is a non-profit organization supporting 300 food banks, shelter, and meal programs across Western Washington. They provide nearly 134,000 meals daily.
To continue to raise awareness for Hunger Action Month, Gesa is sponsoring food drives at each of their branch locations. Additionally, team members will volunteer at different events in a socially distant, pandemic guideline-compliant manner throughout the month of September.
