Gesa toy drive benefits patients at regional children’s hospitals

by Dylan Carter

iStock/Liliboas

RICHLAND, Wash. — The sixth annual Gesa toy drive will bring smiles and cheer to patients at children’s hospitals across the Northwest—but it’s only possible with the generosity of community members.

This year’s initiative is ‘Stock-the-Sock,’ which will ask community members to fill oversized stockings at various Gesa Credit Union locations across the Mid-Columbia region. Members and staff from the community-chartered credit union are being asked to donate toys at any branch through December 17.

Gesa’s goal is to collect 1,000 toys that will be distributed at children’s hospitals across the state this holiday season.

RELATED: The Alternative Gift Fair fundraiser returns to help nonprofits this holiday

Gesa Credit Union is accepting donations of toys for the following children’s hospitals and participating clinics:

Seattle Children’s Hospital

Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital (Tacoma, WA)

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center (Spokane, WA)

Trios Health (Kennewick, WA)

Yakima Memorial Hospital

Samaritan Healthcare (Moses Lake, WA)

“Our annual holiday drives are one of my favorite community-focused initiatives because of who it helps. Our members are so generous that we’re able to really make an impact for a lot of families at a really special time of year,” said Angie Brotherton, Assistant Vice President of Community Relations. “This year we’re striving to surpass our toy collection goal, so we can brighten the day for some extra special children and their families spending the holidays in the hospital.”

Due to the pandemic, only new and unused toys are going to be accepted during this year’s toy drive.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Chop your own Christmas tree from the Umatilla National Forest

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.