Get help buying groceries while schools are closed

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

OLYMPIA, Wash. — New food benefits are now available to some Washington families due to COVID-19 school closures.

The Emergency School Meals Program, P-EBT, provides up to $399 a student to buy groceries.

K-12 Children who qualify for free or reduced lunch can receive this benefit; as well as those who attend schools that provide free meals to all students.

Immigrant households can also apply and use the benefits without it affecting a parent or child’s immigrant status.

The application deadline for P-EBT is Aug. 31, 2020 by 5 p.m. or the first day of school, whichever is later.

If you already receive Basic Food benefits you will automatically have P-EBT added to your EBT card, starting July 7.

Go to www.washingtonconnection.org to apply or call (877) 501-2233. Language translation is available.

If you have any questions regarding the program or want more detailed information, see this article written by the Washington’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

