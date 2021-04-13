Get Lit! literary festival returns to EWU virtually this year

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been a long year in the pandemic, but it’s finally time to ‘Get Lit!’ The Get Lit! Festival is being held by virtually from April 12–18 by Eastern Washington University (EWU).

The ‘Get Lit! Festival’ is Washington’s longest-running annual literary festival, and on a typical year is packed with readings, writing workshops, craft classes, poetry slams, panels, literary happy hours and more.

The festival is housed in Eastern Washington University and has been running for 23 years — except for 2020, which had to be canceled for reasons you already know!

This year’s festival is being held all online and features headlining authors Jess Walter, Esi Edugyan, Aimee Nezhukumatathil, Robin Wall Kimmerer and many more.

Most of this year’s events will be free to watch on YouTube and will start streaming on schedule. They will also be available for several months afterward if you want to drop by check a video out again.

There will be four craft classes that cost $35 each and will be capped at 25 attendees, as well as ‘Pie School,’ which requires the purchase of a book at Auntie’s Bookstore.

For more information, including festival schedule and registration links, check out the Get Lit! Festival website here.

