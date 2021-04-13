Get Lit! literary festival returns to EWU virtually this year
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been a long year in the pandemic, but it’s finally time to ‘Get Lit!’ The Get Lit! Festival is being held by virtually from April 12–18 by Eastern Washington University (EWU).
The ‘Get Lit! Festival’ is Washington’s longest-running annual literary festival, and on a typical year is packed with readings, writing workshops, craft classes, poetry slams, panels, literary happy hours and more.
The festival is housed in Eastern Washington University and has been running for 23 years — except for 2020, which had to be canceled for reasons you already know!
RELATED: Central Washington University opens coveted craft brewing class to all students
This year’s festival is being held all online and features headlining authors Jess Walter, Esi Edugyan, Aimee Nezhukumatathil, Robin Wall Kimmerer and many more.
Most of this year’s events will be free to watch on YouTube and will start streaming on schedule. They will also be available for several months afterward if you want to drop by check a video out again.
There will be four craft classes that cost $35 each and will be capped at 25 attendees, as well as ‘Pie School,’ which requires the purchase of a book at Auntie’s Bookstore.
For more information, including festival schedule and registration links, check out the Get Lit! Festival website here.
RELATED HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- Hyslop to resign as U.S. attorney for Eastern Washington
- CWU trains 1,000 contact tracers in partnership with DOH
- EWU Eagles fall short in second half against No. 3 seed Kansas Jayhawks
- Stay Division I? Drop football? EWU weighing options for athletic department
RELATED: Tri-Cities families receive book donations to fulfill their New Year’s resolutions
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.