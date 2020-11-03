Get live, local election results ASAP tonight

Both on-air and online, KAPP-KVEW has you covered this Election Night.

And this year, we are streaming, too. On your phone, just search KAPP-KVEW+ You can also watch on your TV through Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV or Android TV.

Here is a look at our scheduled broadcasting this November 3:

3 p.m. KAPP-KVEW TV Live Election Night preview

6 p.m. KAPP-KVEW+ Live streaming newscast for connected TVs

8 p.m. YakTriNews.com First local election results posted online

9 p.m. KAPP-KVEW+ Live streaming newscast: latest local results

11 p.m. KAPP-KVEW TV Live w/ final local Election Night results

For those who are getting out to vote on Election Day, here is a list of Washington voting centers and Oregon drop box locations.

Due to the nature of mail-in voting and the large amount of drop-box ballots arriving at once, results on Election Night may not be indicative of the final outcome. Numbers will fluctuate in the days after Nov. 3. Results posted Tuesday night or Wednesday morning will be initial results and will change as more and more ballots are counted.

Although news media will project winners and candidates may declare victory or concede in the days ahead, such announcements will be made based on statistics and historical data. Final certified results will be available 30 days after the General Election in both Washington and Oregon.